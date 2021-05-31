- A fire erupted at a homeless encampment early Monday morning under an overpass of 880 in Oakland. The fire, which was reported at 3:50 a.m., was knocked down quickly and there were no injuries. [CBS SF]
- An Asian female officer with the SFPD was attacked in a possible hate crime by a man she had stopped for questioning in Chinatown. The incident, which was captured on surveillance video, happened near Portsmouth Square on Friday evening, and the man had allegedly said a day earlier that he "specializes in killing Asian people." [ABC 7 / Chronicle]
- Trash inside a natural-gas-powered Recology truck caught fire on Sunday near Oak and Ashbury, snarling traffic on busy Oak Street. The fire was put out quickly, but the truck had to be cut open to make sure nothing else was burning inside. [NBC Bay Area]
- With today's heatwave settling over the Bay Area, a Spare the Air Day has been declared. [NBC Bay Area]
- The wealthy Peninsula town of Hillsborough continues to experience a rash of burglaries, and there were three over the weekend, at least two of which were committed by the same trio of suspects. [CBS SF]
- Solo kayaker Cyril Derreumaux set off on a 70-day trip from San Francisco to Hawaii early this morning. [KRON4]
- Sonoma County was inundated with visitors over the holiday weekend, with wineries, restaurants, and other attractions seeing crowds like they haven't seen since the pandemic began. [ABC 7]
- Americans who are losing loved ones to COVID-19 in these waning days of the pandemic are dealing with especially lonely sorrow, at a time when most people are celebrating newfound freedoms. [New York Times]
