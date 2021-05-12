- San Francisco's grand City Hall is reopening to the public on June 7, with most city services like the Assessor-Recorder's Office resuming in person. The County Clerk began taking appointments for wedding ceremonies today. [LondonBreed/Twitter]
- The family of a man fatally shot by a Napa sheriff's sergeant last fall is suing for wrongful death. The man, 47-year-old Juan Adrian Garcia, was pulled over for driving without headlights, and was apparently intoxicated, but the officer shot him six times in a panic despite his not being armed nor threatening. [KTVU]
- Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the vandalism of the former home of a Derek Chauvin trial witness, who used to live in Santa Rosa. [CBS SF]
- An 11-year-old and a 17-year-old have been arrested for an attack on an elderly Asian man in San Leandro that was seen on video. [CBS SF]
- Santa Clara County's water district is hiking up water rates this year. [SFBay]
- Santa Clara University's president, a Jesuit priest, is stepping down amid allegations about his conversational manner being inappropriate. [KTVU]
- Tosca Cafe is reopening for indoor dining this week, after a light remodel by designer Ken Fulk. [Hoodline]