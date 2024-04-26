A large fire just before 4:30 am Friday morning consumed a four-story residential building at Lyon and Clay streets, but fortunately no one was injured, as the building was vacant and still under construction.

People who live in Presidio Heights and surrounding neighborhoods may have woken up early Friday morning to the sound of fire trucks and the smell of smoke. KGO reports that a two-alarm fire broke out at a residential building, and it was first reported sometime around 4:30 am.


There were fortunately no injuries, as NBC Bay Area describes the building as having been “vacant.” The building was surrounded by scaffolding at the time, apparently for painting. The video below shows the state of the fire just before 5 am, by which time a reported 60 firefighters were on the scene.


SFGate got comment from SFPD spokesperson Captain Justin Schorr. “The fire was so large on their arrival, so they immediately struck a second alarm, which immediately brings a second round of firefighters to the scene,” he said.

The blaze was reportedly put out by 6 am, but firefighters were still monitoring the area for possible hot spots.


KPIX describes the building as a “vacant six-unit residential building” and says that it was still “under construction” prior to the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and is not yet known.

Image: @SFFDPIO via Twitter