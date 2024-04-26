A large fire just before 4:30 am Friday morning consumed a four-story residential building at Lyon and Clay streets, but fortunately no one was injured, as the building was vacant and still under construction.

People who live in Presidio Heights and surrounding neighborhoods may have woken up early Friday morning to the sound of fire trucks and the smell of smoke. KGO reports that a two-alarm fire broke out at a residential building, and it was first reported sometime around 4:30 am.

Lyon and Clay is now a second alarm fire. Heavy fire from all 4 floors. Avoid the area.

Residents advised to shelter in place if heavy smoke is in your area. pic.twitter.com/Oodk2fr7XZ — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) April 26, 2024



There were fortunately no injuries, as NBC Bay Area describes the building as having been “vacant.” The building was surrounded by scaffolding at the time, apparently for painting. The video below shows the state of the fire just before 5 am, by which time a reported 60 firefighters were on the scene.

Firefighters continue to work to hold this 2nd alarm fire to the building of origin. 60 firefighters now in scene. pic.twitter.com/rW0H6fGs1G — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) April 26, 2024



SFGate got comment from SFPD spokesperson Captain Justin Schorr. “The fire was so large on their arrival, so they immediately struck a second alarm, which immediately brings a second round of firefighters to the scene,” he said.

The blaze was reportedly put out by 6 am, but firefighters were still monitoring the area for possible hot spots.

The 2nd alarm fire at Clay and Lyon has been knocked down as firefighters continue to extinguish fire in void spaces and confirm all fire is out.

Smoke conditions have improved considerably. https://t.co/xKcbH5B2QY pic.twitter.com/7cyX5knrVF — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) April 26, 2024



KPIX describes the building as a “vacant six-unit residential building” and says that it was still “under construction” prior to the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and is not yet known.

