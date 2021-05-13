- The House of Prime Rib is closing for 24 hours starting this morning as owner Joe Betz invites the health department to come re-inspect the restaurant. After several days of bad press about foodborne illness, Betz says he wants to show the public there's nothing to fear, and they can get a new clean bill of health. [KRON4]
- The SFPD made an arrest in a knife attack that took place near Union Square, on the 200 block of Powell Street, on Wednesday morning. The suspect, a six-foot man with shoulder-length blond hair, allegedly demanded money from the 34-year-old male victim and slashed him in the face when he didn't produce any. [CBS SF]
- Parents across the Bay Area can sign up their kids, ages 12 to 15, for COVID vaccine appointments starting today. [CBS SF]
- A 12-year-old girl was found fatally shot in her bedroom in Antioch Wednesday night, and an unidentified suspect fled the scene. [Bay City News]
- Firefighters in Concord were battling a two-alarm fire at a church this morning, Christ Community Church of Nazarene. [NBC Bay Area]
- A Democratic pollster suggests that Gavin Newsom's popularity in California could work against him in the recall, if too few Democrats get engaged with this election and fail to vote. [Examiner]
- There are tensions and an investigation underway after the president of the Novato school board, Ross Millerick, used the n-word during a meeting to describe an incident that occurred in the past. [KRON4]
- President Biden has signed an executive order to beef up cybersecurity in the wake of the gas pipeline hack. [Associated Press]
- The New York Times' longtime Los Angeles Bureau Chief Adam Nagourney is being moved to a new beat: West Coast cultural affairs — so you can bet that San Francisco arts and culture will only get occasional mention. [New York Times]