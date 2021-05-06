- A Southern California woman's deck has been invaded by 15 to 20 condors, who have made a significant mess. The enormous, endangered raptors have decided the deck is a great perch — and this group represents about 10% of the entire wild condor population. [Chronicle / Twitter]
- A Berkeley homeless woman, Antoinette Archimede, has been arrested on hate crime charges for the second time this year. Archimede is accused of shouting racist epithets at an Asian woman and hurling a water bottle at her. [Berkeleyside]
- An early morning big rig crash in Dublin at the westbound I-580 and I-680 interchange involved a fuel spill, and it caused major westbound delays until the situation cleared around 7:30 a.m. [KRON4]
- The American College of Rheumatology, which typically holds its 16,000-person conference at the Moscone Center, has backed out of its November 2021 conference and is holding it entirely virtually. [KTVU]
- Oakland's Reservoir Hill neighborhood has seen the fastest growth in real estate values of any other neighborhood in the Bay Area in the past year. [Chronicle]
- The U.S. Postal Service is warning Americans about phony texts and emails about packages — "Do not click any links." [KRON4]
- Broadway has announced a reopening — and it's in mid-September. [New York Times]
Photo: SeanaLyn/Twitter