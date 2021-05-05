- Guess what! The 54-year-old suspect in Tuesday's stabbing of two elderly Asian women on Market Street was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon in 2017 and sent to live in a state mental hospital. Patrick Thompson was subsequently released into the city's Mental Health Diversion Program in January 2019, allowed to live on his own, and "successfully" completed the program in August 2020. [Chronicle]
- The New York Times has covered the stabbing, saying that the older Asian community in San Francisco is becoming fearful about leaving their homes. [New York Times]
- A cause of death has been determined in the necropsy of a fifth whale found dead near SF Bay, and it was another blunt-force trauma from a ship strike. [KRON4]
- Uber reported solid first-quarter revenue thanks to rebounding rideshare usage, and food delivery. [Associated Press]
- SF Mayor London Breed announced Wednesday that the city will invest $3.75 million into the Black small business community, as part of the city’s $120 million Dream Keeper Initiative. [SF Business Times]
- The City of Benecia is now giving out free pizza to young people who get their COVID vaccinations. [ABC 7]
- Microsoft has purchased a 31-acre property in North San Jose. [Mercury News]
- A bar owner in the Central Valley has been arrested by state agents for selling fake vaccination cards out of his bar. [CBS SF]
Photo: Darwin Bell