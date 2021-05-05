A dramatic Monday evening shooting outside the new Grand Hyatt hotel at San Francisco International Airport involved at least two gunmen, and the suspects apparently tried to carjack a new getaway vehicle right around the time of the shooting.

What was initially described as a shootout with crossfire in two directions may have been more one-sided, according to new info from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. As KPIX reports, investigators say that the gunmen and possibly one or two other accomplices pulled up to the hotel at 7:53 p.m. Monday in a white Acura SUV. Two or three men got out of the SUV and allegedly began shooting in the direction of two parked cars in the hotel's valet area.

One suspect is described as a Black male age 25 to 30, about 6 feet tall weighing 190 to 230 pounds. The other is described as Black male around age 25. There's no description of a third suspect, though witnesses seemed to suggest there were more than two men doing the shooting. Sheriff's deputies say they found multiple shell casings from different caliber weapons at the scene.

One witness, Taylor Brooks, who was staying at the hotel and viewed the scene from above said on Twitter, "Just saw a shootout in broad daylight at the Grand Hyatt SFO. Craziest thing I’ve ever seen. Multiple gunmen. Handguns, assault rifles, etc. It was nuts."

He added that "3 black males in a white SUV fired w/handguns on another group of black men. Black male from 2nd group fired what looked like an assault rifle. Super loud w/ large flash from muzzle."

A woman was shot and injured in the shootout, and arriving officers found her inside a dark-colored SUV that crashed into a parked car nearby.

The white SUV turned out to have been stolen, the sheriff's office said, though it had not yet been reported. The suspects then apparently tried to steal another car.

"At least two other victims reported an attempted carjacking by similar looking males in the vicinity and time of the incident, which is also being investigated," the sheriff’s office said in a release. "This shooting appears to be an isolated incident. The motive for the shooting and association of the suspects to the people they were targeting is still under investigation."

But what was actually going on here? The investigation is ongoing, and the female victim is reportedly going to survive her injuries.

Detectives say they are following up on leads regarding the identities of the suspects, and anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.

Photo: hyatt.com