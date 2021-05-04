- California went from 1 million COVID cases in January to just 72,000 in the month of April. The Bay Area, which had 110,000 cases in January, saw just 13,000 last month. [Chronicle]
- UCSF's Dr. Monica Gandhi is saying we shouldn't be worrying about "herd immunity" so much as containment of the virus, which she believes will happen in California. [NBC Bay Area]
- A woman was found shot outside the Grand Hyatt at SFO Monday night, and the shooting prompted some interruption in plane movement at the airport, including for one United flight that had just landed. [NBC Bay Area]
- There's a bit more information about why the Alameda County DA's office declined to file charges against the two people arrested last week in the November killing of rapper Lil Yase — and it's something to do with a "love triangle." [KRON4]
- An early morning fire in Contra Costa County, in the town of Crockett, destroyed an abandoned mobile home and spread to nearby vegetation before being contained. [CBS SF]
- The SF Health Commission is hearing a proposal Tuesday to reduce the reliance on Sheriff's Department deputies for security at SF General Hospital, instead using teams of mental health professionals. [Examiner]
- A total of five suspects have been arrested in connection with the dognapping of Lady Gaga's French bulldogs and the shooting of her dogwalker in L.A. — and the whole story sounds like a bad Coen Brothers plot. [KTVU]
- A metro train disaster last night in Mexico City, in which an overpass — possibly compromised in an earthquake four years ago — collapsed, killed 23 people and injured 70 others. [CBS News]
Photo via hyatt.com