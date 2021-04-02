- The health officer in Solano County is warning residents about Easter weekend gatherings as COVID cases in the county start to tick up. [KRON4]
- Moderna has received FDA approval to fill its vials with 15 doses of vaccine, and providers are being instructed to extract 11 doses out of the existing vials, which say they contain 10 doses. [Associated Press]
- The CDC has updated its guidance to say that fully vaccinated Americans are free to travel at little risk to themselves, but they should still wear masks. [New York Times]
- A woman in a wheelchair was struck by a car and killed in a hit-and-run Thursday night while trying to cross a street in San Jose. [Chronicle]
- It turns out that, among other problems with Alison Collins' lawsuit against the SFUSD and her school board colleagues, an eerily similar First Amendment lawsuit against a school district, brought by a man who was stripped of a title, failed at the 9th Circuit in 2010. [Mission Local]
- The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office recently arrested a 32-year-old Redwood City man on child porn charges, and he was actively seeking employment as a teacher, coach, or babysitter. [KRON4]
- Live baseball happened in front of 12,000 fans last night at the Oakland Coliseum, and A's fans look like they had a swell time (but the A's lost to the Astros 8-1). [Examiner]
- 95-year-old actor Dick Van Dyke was reportedly handing out cash to job seekers outside a Malibu nonprofit where they were lined up earlier this week. [KRON4]
