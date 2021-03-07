Joining the likes of SFMOMA and other venues that reopened this week, the Conservatory of Flowers began welcoming back guests into its sun-soaked greenhouse on Friday.

There's nothing quite like finding yourself underneath the shade of a cultivated palm... that would otherwise only be found half-way across the planet. Greenscapes and nature spaces continue to exist as a much-needed balm amid the pandemic — and one of San Francisco’s most iconic conservatories has once again reopened to the public.

Great news! The @SFConservatory reopens today with modifications to ensure public safety. For more information visit: https://t.co/oVXlLVsFL9 pic.twitter.com/CIeSAC7acp — San Francisco Recreation and Park Department (@RecParkSF) March 5, 2021

Just before the weekend, the Conservatory of Flowers opened its doors to garden-goers again — though with some modifications.

"Guests will be required to wear face coverings and the Conservatory will limit the number of visitors to 25% of its normal capacity to ensure social distancing," the greenhouse says in a release on its reopening. The conservatory is also enforcing strict social distancing protocols and requires guest to stay at least six feet away from one another; much like the San Francisco Zoo, onlookers will be guided through one-way walkways to avoid congestion; face coverings must be worn by all visitors (and double masking, too, has its scientifically-proven advantages).

To make the indoor green space more accessible to the masses, the conservatory is also continuing its free admission days, which are presently on the first Tuesday of every month.

"Admission to the Conservatory will continue to be free every first Tuesday of the month," the greenhouse continues. "The Conservatory will also continue offering free or reduced admission through Museums for All, a program to bring free or reduced admission to San Francisco residents who receive public beneﬁts, including Medi-Cal and CalFresh."

Purchasing "e-tickets'' in advance of your visit is encouraged. For more information on the Conservatory of Flowers's updated admission guidelines, as well as ticket prices, visit conservatoryofflowers.org/reopening.

And for those keener on staying rooted inside their dwelling, you can always take a virtual tour of the iconic hothouse, here.

Image: Twitter via @SFConservatory