San Francisco's two biggest art museums reopen this weekend after three-month closures, as the city moves into the "Red" tier allowing for 25% capacity at museums.

The deYoung Museum reopens Saturday, March 6 with a touring show called "Calder-Picasso," focused on connections between the work of the two artists, Alexander Calder and Pablo Picasso, and their shared visual interests.

Also reopening at the deYoung is "Frida Kahlo: Appearances Can Be Deceiving," which opened last year and has now been extended to May 2. And the show is "Nampeyo and the Sikyátki Revival" is still at the museum, which is an installation of pots by the famed Tewa-Hopi potter Nampeyo, exhibited alongside other examples of Hopi pottery and work by four generations of the artist’s descendants.

As the Examiner notes, there's a pre-opening for members of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco on Thursday and Friday, with the public reopening on Saturday.

And as the museum's website explains, the museum cafe will be open 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for limited indoor dining and outdoor dining on the Barbro Osher Sculpture Garden Terrace (though there may be some rain passing through on Saturday).

On Sunday, SFMOMA reopens following its three-month closure with a pandemic-themed show featuring newly commissioned work by seven Bay Area artists. It's titled "Close to Home: Creativity in Crisis," and it features works by Carolyn Drake, Rodney Ewing, Andres Gonzalez, James Gouldthorpe, Klea McKenna, Tucker Nichols, and Woody De Othello, "and their deeply personal responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and social upheaval of 2020."

As the museum says on the exhibition page, "Individually, the artists demonstrate a startlingly wide range of artistic, emotional, and political responses, a reminder of how this unprecedented period affects each of us differently. Taken together, their work emphasizes our shared experience in this collective crisis."

SFMOMA will also have member previews in the days leading up to Sunday's public reopening.

Because of capacity limits, you'll want to make sure to buy tickets in advance. Do that at the deYoung and SFMOMA websites.

Photo of "Calder-Picasso" courtesy of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco.