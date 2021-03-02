- The SFMTA has done an about-face, and Mayor London Breed announced today that the agency will be bringing back SF's streetcars and cable cars this year. The F line is scheduled to come back into service in May, and the cable cars by fall. [Examiner]
- The SFPD has made an arrest in a quintuple shooting that happened last June in the Tenderloin. They say the suspect is 48-year-old Lewayne Hollins, and Hollins was arrested last year for another shooting in July which left a man injured, but he was free again and arrested for the June shooting last month. [Chronicle]
- A 47-year-old man was arrested this morning after allegedly stealing a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority bus. The suspect had been causing a disturbance on the bus, and the bus driver stopped to call it in, and the suspect got in the driver's seat and drove off with a passenger still on board. [Bay City News]
- Sutter Health is canceling as many as 95,000 vaccine appointments in Northern California, including second-dose appointments, due to supply issues. The healthcare organization says it will be contacting people in order to reschedule in 7 to 10 days. [SFGate]
- The Alameda County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that no charges would be filed against the Oakland Chinatown store owner who pulled a gun and fired a shot last month in order to prevent a woman being robbed outside the store. [KTVU]
- As state officials continue assessing the Sierra snowpack, it is looking to be another critically dry year across the state. [NBC Bay Area]
- One Medical's troubles continue as the chairman of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, Rep. James Clyburn [D-SC], has called on CEO Amir Dan Rubin to provide more information on how the company handled its vaccine distribution. [SF Business Times]
- Alumni of David Chang's Momofuku Restaurant Group have just opened a new spot in Yountville called North Block, in the space formerly occupied by Redd Wood. [Hoodline]
Photo: Daniel Abadia