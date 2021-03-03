- The CDC is warning cities and states that are easing public-health restrictions that they could be helping seed another wave of infections. San Francisco and other Bay Area counties are allowing indoor dining again (so is New York), but Texas is removing all limits and lifting the state's mask mandate — because Gov. Greg Abbott thinks people can be trusted to be smart? [Associated Press]
- The campaign to recall Gavin Newsom is largely being bankrolled by a few wealthy Republicans, half of whom list themselves as retired. The campaign has become something of a "national Republican cause célèbre," as the Chronicle reports, with regular segments talking about it on Fox News. [Chronicle]
- The SF Board of Supervisors on Tuesday rejected a condo conversion permit for a North Beach building where tenants, including seniors, were evicted via the Ellis Act over 15 years ago. The six-unit building on Francisco Street is now tenancies-in-common (TICs), and the Board wants to send a message to speculators and TIC owners that lucrative condo permits aren't in the cards even if someone else did the dirty work of evicting people years ago. [48 Hills]
- Yet another SF Walgreens is shutting its doors permanently, this one in the Tenderloin/Lower Nob Hill. The Walgreens at Bush and Larkin is closing on March 17, leaving many neighborhood residents having to get their prescriptions further away at Polk and California. [Hoodline]
- Cal/OSHA has fined two Bay Area businesses — the California Prison Industry Authority's Vacaville site and San Leandro-based Pain Management Medical Group — for COVID violations that caused harm to employees. [NBC Bay Area]
- There's another QAnon conspiracy date to worry about: Believers think Donald Trump will return to power (somehow) on March 4. [ABC 7]
- Vaccine distribution in California still may not be reaching the most vulnerable, particularly in Latinx communities. [Associated Press]
- Companies around the country are starting to map out plans to bring employees back to the office. [New York Times]
Photo: Sebastian Luke/Hoodline