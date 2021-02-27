When Katlin Gallaread went missing earlier this month — after leaving her Laguna Heights home without notifying her parents — there was a regional call on social media to locate her whereabouts. Friday, the San Francisco teenager was finally found safe, according to her father.

We previously reported on the continued police search for Gallaread earlier this week when she went missing from the 1300 block of Webster Street in SF's Laguna Heights neighborhood where she resides. Gallaread was reported missing February 17 and had apparently exited the home sometime between 8 p.m. February 16 and 1:30 p.m. February 17, per SF police. (Investigators late Thursday announced that she might be traveling with 16-year-old Tyler Sexton, a runaway from Monroe, Michigan; they were last spotted in Sacramento.)

Today one of our heads up City of of Pittsburg Landscape worker recognized the two juveniles as missing teens recently reported on broadcast KTVU2 News pic.twitter.com/7a7XRYMuEs — Pittsburg Police, CA (@PittsburgPD) — Pittsburg Police, CA (@PittsburgPD) February 27, 2021

But yesterday, Gallaread's father confirmed that his daughter had been found safe in Pittsburg.

According to SFGate, Katlin's father, Jason Gallaread, confirmed to KTVU that Pittsburg police had located his daughter, a freshman at Wallenberg High whose motive to run away was motivated by a need to "solve her problems."

She and Sexton were first spotted by a landscaper who had recognized the pair from previous TV broadcasts; the landscaper then reported his sighting of the two to Pittsburgh police.

After returning home safely, Katlin's father publicly thanked everyone who had helped look for Katlin; he, too, now intends to advocate for missing children legislation.

Gallaread's disappearance comes after a string of updates from other missing persons cases.The remains of 37-year-old Erika Ashley Lloyd of Walnut Creek, who went missing in San Bernardino County in June of last year, were recently discovered by hikers near Twentynine Palms; 50-year-old Mission District resident Christopher Woitel — the man who went mysteriously went missing in January, despite presumably not leaving his apartment — was discovered deceased inside a three-foot-high crawl space above the bathroom of his apartment earlier this week

