- Broke-Ass Stuart writes in the SF Examiner that with tech bros leaving en masse, there's finally hope the city can return to its more left-of-center roots. "For the first time in a long time, I’m optimistic about the future of San Francisco," writes Stuart, adding the reason behind this fresh optimism is that "almost every person [now] in San Francisco is here because they want to be here" — and not even a pandemic could make them leave or not at some point return to the city they once called home. [SF Examiner]
- As unemployment rates begin shoring up and vaccine appointments fill, San Francisco's job market is slowly coming up for air — with various positions at local nonprofits among the more recent jobs to open up. [Mission Local]
- A series of shootings are bringing attention to the recent surge in underground clubs and parties in San Jose. [Hoodline]
- There will be no BART trains traveling between the Richmond and El Cerrito del Norte stations this weekend. [KRON4]
- The "state-of-the-art" Lisa and Douglas Goldman Tennis Center (that cost some $27M to build) is set to debut at Golden Gate Park this coming Wednesday. [SFGate]
- Keep up with these five Bay Area creatives making a big splash in the region's art scene. [The Bold Italic]
- A gentle reminder that luxury housing plans continue to threaten inclusive housing programs and the health of the planet, altogether. [Mongabay]
- And the House passed the $1.9T COVID-19 stimulus package and is now heading to congress — which, if passed, would provide millions with $1,400 stimulus payments, fund vaccines and COVID-19 testing, and more. [ABC7]
Image: Unspash via Keegan Houser