- Road repaving work on the first of three weekend-long closures on 19th Avenue was completed as as of 1:35 am Monday, with the northbound lanes reopening four hours ahead of schedule. The road will see significant closures the weekend of May 8 and again on Memorial Day Weekend. [KPIX]
- A well known skier and employee of Mammoth Mountain, 45-year-old Bernie Rosow, died Thursday of an apparent heart attack while on a backcountry skiing hike. Rosow was hiking to the summit of Bloody Mountain with friends when he reportedly complained of back pain, then sat down and became unresponsive. A massive rescue and evacuation effort was not able to save him. [Chronicle]
- Around 6,000 households and businesses in SF's Marina District lost power Sunday night around 9:15 pm. As of midnight, most had their power restored. [NBC Bay Area]
- SF Supervisor Connie Chan is holding a hearing Wednesday to discuss the proposed changes to supportive housing for drug users that would penalize them for drug use or relapses. [48 Hills]
- One person was killed in a crash early Monday morning on the Central Expressway in Mountain View, near the Highway 85 exit. [NBC Bay Area]
- A former Kaiser employee in Vallejo has been charged with hiding a cellphone in a hospital restroom to secretly photograph or record other employees. [Vacaville Reporter]
- Senator Bernie Sanders is pushing Democratic candidates to reject super PAC money in primaries, or else risk losing access to party resources. [New York Times]
Top image: Photo via Mono County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue