SF teenager Katlin Gallaread left her home between 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 16, and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 17, without notifying her family. Gallaread is still unaccounted for after four or five days since she left her Laguna Heights residence, according to SF police.

As reported by the SF Examiner, Gallaread — who’s described as being "Black, 5’ 1” tall and weighs 90 pounds" — hasn't been seen since early this week. Gallaread and her family reside on the 1300 block of Webster Street in the Laguna Heights neighborhood in San Francisco, her domicile near the Target store at 2675 Geary Boulevard.

Katlin left home sometime between 8:00 PM on Feb 16, 2021, and 1:30 PM on Feb 17, 2021, w/o notifying her family and has not been heard from since. Katlin is described as a 14-year-old, Black female, 5’01” and 90 pounds. pic.twitter.com/i4w3t0JkZs — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) February 19, 2021

In a news release from SFPD, investigators from the police department’s Missing Persons Unit are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Gallaread. Those with pertinent information on her whereabouts or insights that might help police in their investigation into Gallaread's disappearance are urged to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

Gallaread's disappearance comes after a week marked by updates from other missing persons cases.

The remains of 37-year-old Erika Ashley Lloyd of Walnut Creek, who went missing in San Bernardino County in June of last year, were recently discovered by hikers near Twentynine Palms; 50-year-old Mission District resident Christopher Woitel — the man who went mysteriously went missing in January, despite presumably not leaving his apartment — was discovered deceased inside a three-foot-high crawl space above the bathroom of his apartment earlier this week.

