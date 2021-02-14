Saturday night, six individuals were wounded in a Bayview shooting — leaving all the half-dozen victims to be taken to nearby hospitals for their gunshot injuries.

As reported by KPIX and NBC Bay Area, a San Francisco shooting transpired around 6 p.m. last night. SFPD officers responded to a Shotspotter alert and several 911 calls in the vicinity of 3rd Street and Quesada Avenue where the shooting is believed to had started. On-site officers discovered empty shell casings at the scene — not all too far from the Bayview Opera House — and six people injured from the gunfire; it was unclear about the conditions of the victims at that time.

(1/3) San Francisco Police Investigating 6-Victim Shooting in Bayview Neighborhood



At approximately 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, February. 13, 2021, San Francisco Police officers responded to multiple 911 calls of a shooting and a ShotSpotter activation near the intersection of... pic.twitter.com/voLp0wIUP1 — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) February 14, 2021

However, San Francisco police gave an update on the wounded later Saturday night, writing on Twitter that all of those injured are now in stable condition. But the presumed suspects responsible for the their wounds are still at large.

"Suspects are still outstanding," reads a tweet from SFPD's Twitter account. "The San Francisco Police Department has deployed additional patrols to the Bayview neighborhood in response to the violence and is mobilizing added resources to investigate the incident."

(3/3) The San Francisco Police Department has deployed additional patrols to the Bayview neighborhood in response to the violence and is mobilizing added resources to investigate the incident. — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) February 14, 2021

While there is no description of what the suspects might look like, anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the police at (415) 575-4444 or text details to "TIP411" and begin the message with "SFPD."

As NBC Bay Area notes, this SF shooting comes less than a day after six other people were shot in a separate incident in Oakland; earlier this morning, it was revealed that three individuals were gunned down near Civic Center last night, leaving one person with life-threatening injuries and the two others with less severe wounds.

