- Light rainfall is expected to come to the Bay Area later today and stick around until at least Monday. Weather reports, however, show that things should be drying up by Tuesday or Wednesday; there is a small chance of these light showers — which won't bring more than a quarter of an inch of rain to the regions — may return before next weekend. [KRON4]
Areas of light rain are expected to develop across much of the #BayArea today. More light rain showers are likely on Monday morning. Rain totals through Monday are expected to be a quarter inch or less in most areas. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/irzyplKOCM— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 14, 2021
- Christopher Woitel entered his Guerrero Street apartment a month ago; he hasn't been seen since — and his banking and domicile have since remained untouched.. [SF Examiner]
- The Mission District's T-Mobile store was subjected to a robbery early Friday. The location’s massive storefront window was shattered and at least four cell phones were stolen, according to one employee. [Mission Local]
- A 2-alarm fire destroyed a historic family barn in Half Moon Bay. The Andreotti Family Farms has been in operation since 1926 and things like artichokes, beans, and broccoli; the family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with the rebuilding efforts. [ABC7]
- The Golden Gate Park Dog Training Area in Golden Gate Park — the largest dog park in San Francisco — just got a $2.4M renovation, which includes new doggy drinking fountains and wildlife-proof trash receptacles. [Hoodline]
- Three men were found on Turk and Hyde Streets at 2 a.m. with one having life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds and the other two sustained less severe injuries. [KRON4]
- This trio of California condors is breeding in Big Sur (and appears to be embracing a bit of polyamory). [SFGate]
- Oh, and Tr*mp was acquitted by the Senate yesterday in a 57-43 vote. [NYT]
Image: Getty Images/peeterv