- Once again, Highway 1 in Big Sur faces a long closure and repair process (and the rainy season isn't over). The landslide near Rat Creek two weeks ago has cut off residents in the southern end of Big Sur from goods and services they usually drive to the Monterey area for, and the last fix like this took 14 months starting in 2017. [Chronicle]
- Four people have been arrested following a police pursuit of a stolen car in Fremont that ended with a shootout with police on Tuesday night. The suspects tried to flee on foot and one exchanged gunfire with Fremont police near Stevenson Blvd. and Boyce Rd. [ABC7]
- A 7.7M earthquake shook the South Pacific around 5:20 a.m. PT, north of New Zealand and due east of Brisbane, Australia. Tsunami warnings have gone out to American Samoa, French Polynesia, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, and Tonga, as well as some coasts of Fiji and New Zealand, but there's no warning for Hawaii or the mainland U.S. [CBS SF]
- The Contra Costa County DA has filed murder charges against the Richmond couple who who allegedly abused and killed their newborn son last week. [Chronicle]
- The Times has now covered the story of the DoorDash driver's kids being abducted when he was carjacked, and how the city rallied to help find them. [New York Times]
- Some site that helps remote workers find new and cheaper places to live wants us to believe that Chattanooga, Tennessee and Natchez, Mississippi are going to be new "hot spots" for wealthy Millennial tech workers. [SF Business Times]
- It may be a little late, but per-diem nurses in San Francisco, who were not initially granted the 80 hours of extra sick leave that their full-time counterparts were given in case they contracted COVID-19, have won their legal fight and now will get equal sick leave. [Examiner]
- Twice-impeached former President Trump was reportedly enraged at the performances of his moron lawyers in the Senate trial on Tuesday. [New York Times]
- ICYMI, this week's viral Zoom blooper features a Texas attorney who couldn't figure out how to turn off a kitten filter on his screen, who had to tell a judge, "I'm here judge, and I'm not a cat. " [Reuters/Twitter]
- Also, ICYMI, Dionne Warwick was having trouble posting GIFs on Twitter (and they're her "favorite"), so she reached out to Twitter with an @ message, and they fixed it for her. [Dionne Warwick/Twitter]
- Following the fried-chicken sandwich craze of 2019, Popeye's has released a new sandwich: the Cajun Flounder Sandwich, for a limited time only. [KRON4]
Photo: Nathan Dumlau