A Richmond couple was arrested Thursday night following the death of an infant they brought to a local emergency room who was not breathing, and who showed clear signs of abuse.

Richmond police arrested 35-year-old Ray Ray Darn and 28-year-old Marilyn Northington on Thursday on suspicion of infanticide and child abuse causing great bodily injury, after the couple reportedly brought the deceased infant to Kaiser Hospital-Richmond. As KPIX reports, police first received a 911 call around 6 p.m. from the Marriott Courtyard Hotel on Garrity Way, regarding the non-breathing infant, and then they received a call from a worker in the hospital's emergency room about the arrival of the infant, and the "obvious signs of abuse."

Darn and Northington reportedly told a hotel employee that the child was not breathing as they rushed out, saying they were going to the hospital.

The Marriott Courtyard in Richmond is being used to temporarily house the homeless during the pandemic, as KRON4 notes.

Darn and Northington reportedly have two other small children who were taken into custody by Child Protective Services. This Instagram account that matches a Facebook account belonging to Darn appears to show the family in happier times.

Richmond detectives say they interviewed both parents as well as other witnesses, and they say they've concluded that the parents caused the child's death.

Police are asking that any person who may have any information related to this incident please contact Homicide Detective Brian Hoffman at (510) 621-1755, or email him at [email protected], or they can contact Richmond’s anonymous tip line at 510-307-T1PS (8177).