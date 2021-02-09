- An oil spill has begun at a wharf belonging to the Chevron oil refinery in Richmond, with an estimated five gallons per minute leaking, possibly into the Bay. It's not clear whether the petroleum product is leaking into the Bay, or what cause the leak to begin, but people are being told to avoid the area. [KRON4 / Chronicle]
- Sonoma County opened up a vaccination clinic at the fitness center at the Petaluma campus of Santa Rosa Junior College, but poor messaging to residents led to some confusion about whether people could just show up. The county's vaccine appointment site isn't even live yet, but the site soft-opened after the county reached out to low-income elderly residents for the first appointments. [KRON4]
- Governor Gavin Newsom made an appearance at Levi's Stadium to mark the opening of the largest vaccination site in the state today. It will start by aiming to administer 5,000 shots per day, with a goal of 15,000 shots per day once supplies catch up. [ABC 7]
- There's been some pushback from Berkeley protesters after all over the planned development of People's Park into student housing. Around 65 UC Berkeley students have joined in solidarity with about 30 homeless people, sleeping overnight in the park — at least they slept there Monday night, harkening back to student protests there 52 years ago. [Chronicle]
- Salesforce announced Tuesday that it will allow most employees to work from home upwards of two days per week for the indefinite future, which could have major economic implications for downtown San Francisco where some 9,000 Salesforce workers have been for several years. [Chronicle]
- The launch of the vaccination program at CVS stores around the state has been pushed back by a day, and will now begin on Friday. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Senate voted to affirm the constitutionality of an impeachment trial after a president has left office today, with six Republicans joining all 50 Democrats. [New York Times]
- Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland, the lead impeachment manager, gave an impassioned speech everyone should watch in making an opening argument for convicting Donald Trump. [Washington Post]
Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images