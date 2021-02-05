- 134 years ago to the day, nearly four inches of snow blanketed downtown San Francisco. In what was still the largest snowstorm on record for the seven-by-seven, snowfall at parts of SF near California Street and Central Avenue measured in at over six inches. [SFGate]
- With just a month away before the now-closed Cliff House eatery was set to auction off its historic decorations, the restaurant was reportedly burglarized back in late January. The Chronicle was the first to report the crime, citing that among the times stolen included was an iconic Sutro Bath one-piece swimsuit — valued at over $2K; SFGate's photo collection of the stolen items shows historical artworks and framed vintage photos were also taken by thieves. [Hoodline]
- A large fire at a two-story apartment complex in San Jose caused firefighter crews to close Albany Drive between Capistrano Ave and Greendale Way — which led to hellacious rush hour traffic. [CBS SF]
- The SFPD has released surveillance footage of the silver Prius believed to be the getaway vehicle used in last month's dognapping of a French bulldog puppy in Russian Hill. [ABC7]
- South San Francisco police are warning Bay Area women of some thieves, possibly driving a black Infiniti, who have been responsible for a series of auto burglaries and purse snatchings on the Peninsula and in the South Bay. [KRON4]
- A California man survived seven days trapped in the Sierra snow after his GPS led him down a dangerous mountain road, and he was rescued by helicopter on Sunday. [CBS SF]
- Maybe the Cliff House needs to be something other than a tourist-trap restaurant, like a food hall with stuff that works better for daytime trips. [Chronicle]
- Blue Plate, Emmy's Spaghetti Shack, El Buen Comer, and the Royal Cuckoo are all back open for outdoor service in Bernal/La Lengua. [Hoodline]
- Keep the romance alive this year on Hallmark Day— one eco-friendly takeout box at a time. [Eater SF/The Bold Italic]
- SF-centric food scribe Marcia Gagliardi, a.k.a. the Tablehopper, is celebrating the 15th anniversary of her informative newsletter this week and she's offering up gift bags for the occasion — containing 15 local products like nastar pineapple tartlets for Lunar New Year, chocolate-covered alfajores for Valentine’s Day, and a sampler pack from Red Bay Coffee Roasters in honor of Black History Month. Check out details and order yours here by Monday.
Image: Getty Images/SawBear