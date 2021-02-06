- As early as next week, Oakland teachers will be able to receive COVID-19 vaccines. On Monday, February 8, thousands of teachers and other school workers in Oakland and Alameda County will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, per the next phase of Alameda County’s vaccine rollout plan; individuals who work in "food, agriculture, and emergency services workers," and those 65 years and older will also be able to get the vaccine. [Oaklandside]
- The individual killed in a fatal collision that happened near Lake Merced Thursday has now been identified as 26-year-old Sheria Musyoka. The Dartmouth graduate had just moved to SF from Connecticut only days prior to his death; Musyoka leaves legacy is left behind by his friends and family, including his wife and three-year-old son. [SF Examiner]
- The Orinda Union School District could return to in-person learning as soon as next week. [KTVU]
- Former SF 49ers defensive tackle Charlie Krueger died at 84 years old; Krueger passed away Friday in Clayton, California. [KRON4]
- Oakland's undocumented residents continue to be among the hardest hit by the pandemic, as families struggle to keep up with mounding bills. [Oaklandside]
- Yesterday, a lone hiker fell an estimated 100 feet down the steep cliffside at China Beach, aptly named Dead Man's Point — however, the man miraculously survived. [SFGate]
- It's little wonder that the current conservative-leaning Supreme Court is telling California it can't enforce a ban on indoor church services due to the coronavirus pandemic; regardless, it hasn't previously stopped places of worship in the Bay Area from congregating. [ABC7]
- With Super Bowl Sunday right around the corner, make sure to pre-order any one of these gam day-themed takeout and delivery options. [Hoodline]
Image: Getty Images/alex hiller