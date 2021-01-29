- A new (less severe) storm system is projected to hit the Bay Area sometime Monday — bringing with it rainy conditions that'll last at least until Tuesday. After this week saw three back-to-back storms, including a record-setting atmospheric river that drenched the region, another bout of cloudy weather is expected to come our way, carrying with it "light to moderate rain" and windy weather. [ABC7]
- No surprise here: Coachella and Stagecoach have canceled their original April festival plans amid the pandemic. Among the concerns mentioned by event organizers, the "fall resurgence of COVID-19" within the country and the rise of new variants of the novel pathogen were the most pressing, leading to each event’s cancellation; no rescheduled dates have yet been made. [KRON4]
- One wayward cougar was spotted by surveillance cameras at a Millbrae man's property Wednesday night. The resident of Mills Estates was reviewing security camera footage when he noticed the curious big cat strolling across his driveway sometime in the night. [ABC7]
- The Santa Clara County Health Department is greenlighting certain youth sports activities and stepping back on some of its restrictive bans that coaches. [Hoodline]
- It's very likely that Oakland's already worrying rise in homelessness might've been underscored in the 2020 census. [Oaklandise]
- The Pleasanton school board has opted to slowly transition into "partial in-person learning." [ABC7]
- While the Bay Area was getting absolutely drenched in rain, snowflakes were falling in Joshua Tree. [SFGate]
- Two California residents have filed a lawsuit with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California against Subway — saying that the sandwich chain’s tuna is, in fact, not tuna at all. [CBS News]
- From eateries serving authentic Puerto Rican food to Fiorella's new location in the Inner Sunset, these are among the most mouth-watering restaurant openings slated for 2021. [Eater SF]
Image: Getty Images/MBPROJEKT_Maciej_Bledowski