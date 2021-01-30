- Al fresco dining resumed in San Francisco yesterday — upping sales for struggling local eateries. A blip from the rainy conditions (that will continue well into Tuesday) helped increase foot traffic around the city and fill the waiting lists of still-reeling restos; II Casaro Francesco Covucci, a classic Italian restaurant in North Beach, logged well over 100 reservations Friday evening. [KRON4]
- Santa Clara has now recorded over 100,000-plus COVID-19 cases. The regional epicenter of the pandemic, Santa Clara County continues to administer some 6,000 COVD-19 vaccines daily; over 35% of all the county's cases are in the five zip codes that make up East San Jose, which has seen a rise in testing and other COVID-19-related resources of late. [ABC7]
- Jack Palladino, one of San Francisco’s' most celebrated private detectives — who's taken on high-profile clients from Bill Clinton to Courtney Love — remains on life-support after a robbery in the Haight. [SF Examiner]
- Echoing the sentiments of national health experts, the Berkeley Unified School System says that “masks will be ubiquitous” for quite a while longer, even after herd immunity is reached. [Berkeleyside]
- The massive rapid testing effort by the Latino Task Force and UCSF wrapped up at the 24th Street BART Plaza Friday; HOMEY, an SF-based nonprofit, is set to offer free COVID-19 testing on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 18th and Mission streets. [Mission Local]
- Johnson & Johnson's more booster-like COVID-19 vaccines — which only need to be administered once and have proven to be 66% effective in mitigating severe cases of the disease — could play a major role in battling the pandemic in the months to come. [NYT/ CNN]
- These are the best foodie spots for local outdoor dining, per Bay Area gastronomes. [Eater SF]
