- The stormy weather this week means limited hours at the city's outdoor-based COVID testing centers, and a halt to vaccinations at the newly set-up site at City College. Due to high winds and possible dangers for staff and patients, the mass-vaccination center will resume giving vaccines on Friday. [NBC Bay Area]
- A San Francisco firefighter who has been with the SFFD for 23 years is suing the city over claims of harassment and discrimination in the department. Keith Baraka, who's being represented by attorney Angela Alioto, says he was subjected to racist homophobic comments and denied promotions because he is Black and gay, all while serving at the Castro-based Station 6 on Sanchez Street. [Chronicle]
- Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced that the state was set to begin playing a bigger role in speeding the vaccine rollout, attempting to get county health departments and private providers in lockstep and moving quicker. [KTVU]
- Highway 1 is closed in the Big Sur area as of Tuesday evening due to potential for landslides during this week's storms. [NBC Bay Area]
- San Jose teenager Tyler Gordon, who did that viral live-painting video as he painted a portrait of Vice President Kamala Harris back in November, has given the portrait treatment to inaugural poet Amanda Gorman. [ABC 7]
- Some conservative Trump supporters in Marin County staged a sad little protest against "cancel culture" outside Bed Bath & Beyond in Larkspur over their removal of MyPillow products, due to founder Mike Lindell's ongoing nuttiness about election fraud. [Chronicle]
- That huge hybrid digital/pipe organ coming to the Castro Theatre that we heard about in 2019 is finally, maybe, making its way to the Castro soon, after some pandemic-related delays. [Hoodline]
- Senator Patrick Leahy (D-Vermont), who is 80 and is the longest-serving senator having been there since 1975, was taken to the hospital for observation, out of "an abundance of caution," after reportedly feeling unwell — but he has received both COVID vaccine shots. [New York Times]
- A Senate vote today to move forward with the impeachment trial was 55 to 45, signaling that Democrats have an uphill climb to find 12 more Republicans willing to break with Trump and convict him. [New York Times]
Photo: National Weather Service