- The SF Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved Assessor-Recorder Carmen Chu to become the new City Administrator. [CBS SF]
- A jackknifed big rig blocked several lanes of the eastbound Bay Bridge Tuesday night, an accident reportedly caused by high winds. [KRON4]
- Several inches of snow fell Tuesday night in Redding and points north, shutting down I-5 in both directions around Fawndale and Yreka. [SFGate]
- Tahoe ski resorts are bracing for more visitors later this week as they are currently being dumped on with snow. [Chronicle]
- Restaurant workers of all ages will be prioritized under the state's revised prioritization plan for COVID-19 vaccines, and they are grouped under "food and agriculture workers." [Chronicle]
- ICYMI, Redditors this week have been driving up the stock price of troubled video game retailer GameStop in order to screw over Wall Street investment firms that shorted the stock, and the stock price is now up 1000%. [Associated Press]
- The Biden administration has worked at breakneck speed to remove and replace Trump loyalists throughout federal agencies. [New York Times]
- January will be the deadliest month to date in the pandemic in the U.S., with nearly 80,000 lives lost and counting, already topping December's record. [CNN]
- A CDC study suggests that limited in-school transmission of the coronavirus has taken place at schools where proper protocols are in place. [KRON4]
- Budweiser, Coke, Audi, and Hyundai are among the major companies deciding not to advertise during the Super Bowl and to instead focus their money on vaccine awareness and other causes. [CBS News]
Photo: Clayton Cardinalli/Unsplash