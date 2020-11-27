14-year-old Tyler Gordon of San Jose painted a portrait of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and posted a time-lapse video of himself painting it on Twitter — asking for retweets in the hope of getting Harris's attention. And he got it!

The video was posted on Sunday, November 22, and on Wednesday, Harris personally called Gordon to thank him and praise his work.

"I'm overwhelmed with just the magnificence of your artistry," Harris said on the phone call, per NBC Bay Area. "You really have a gift, my goodness, such a gift. I was so touched to see it."

Harris seemed genuinely moved, and the video has garnered over 1 million views, as KTVU reports.

Gordon, who was born deaf, had surgery to restore about 50% of his hearing when he was six years old — but he tells KTVU that he was left with a stutter. He also spent two years in a wheelchair due to a Vitamin D deficiency.

"She just inspires me to keep going," he tells the station. "She represents breaking through barriers. Me, myself, I've broken through a lot of barriers."

During the three-minute phone call, which you can hear some of below, Harris said she was in the middle of making cornbread and a timer was going off. And she said she'd like to meet Gordon the next time she's in the Bay Area.