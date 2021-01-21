- After a three-day pause in the administering of a specific batch of Moderna vaccine, California health officials say it is safe to resume using the batch. The one lot, containing over 300,000 doses, was blamed for six allergic reactions in San Diego. [Chronicle]
- The clinical trial for the one-dose Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine is underway at Stanford. [ABC 7]
- A white couple from the central coast was sentenced Wednesday in a 2018 assault on a Black man at a Monterey bowling alley that by all accounts was racially motivated. [CBS SF]
- Bertha Gorman, grandmother of 22-year-old Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman who delivered her inaugural poem yesterday, says she was beaming with pride watching her granddaughter at the ceremony from her home in Sacramento. [KTVU]
- The 22-year-old Pennsylvania woman who stole a laptop out of Nancy Pelosi's office in the Capitol and sought to sell it to Russian intelligence has been released from jail to the custody of her mother, with an ankle monitor. [Associated Press]
- Amazon is offering to vaccinate all of its 800,000 U.S. employees on site at its facilities, in order to help the Biden administration reach its goal of 100 million Americans in 100 days. [ABC 7]
- United Airlines says it lost $7.7 billion in 2020. [SF Business Times]
- Bay Area Muslims are praising President Biden for reversing Trump's "Muslim ban." [ABC 7]
- Biden has asked Trump's Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams to step down from the role, four years after Trump asked Biden's pick for the job, Dr. Vivek Murthy, to step down during his original tenure that began under Obama. [Washington Post]
Photo: Getty Images