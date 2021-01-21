The meme of Bernie Sanders sitting slouched, masked, and wearing some large and cozy mittens while waiting for Joe Biden to be inaugurated on Wednesday spread fast and wide. And now there are some Bay Area editions.
The meme all began with photographer Brendan Smialowski's shot of Senator Sanders, sitting socially distanced at the inauguration ceremony thinking about what could have been.
i need this picture to become the new "i would prefer not to" stand in pic.twitter.com/IsUATStFz8— rachel syme (@rachsyme) January 20, 2021
A different Getty Images photographer captured Bernie taking off one of those mittens to take a phone call.
But very quickly, the seated photo took off, and now Bernie has been plopped into just about every seated portrait, painting, and photo setting imaginable.
Berkeley City Councilmember Rigel Robinson then Photoshopped Bernie onto an empty BART train.
January 20, 2021
Caltrain then needed to get in on this.
You ask and you shall receive. We call this, a peaceful afternoon on #Caltrain 🤍 https://t.co/lBym2ObqFY pic.twitter.com/10uhAaNlhA— Caltrain (@Caltrain) January 21, 2021
Also, the cable car edition!
Ding! Ding! #cozy #mittens pic.twitter.com/vgrX2NTms9— SF Cable Car (@SF_CableCar) January 21, 2021
The mittens were a gift from a schoolteacher in Vermont two years ago, and she says she was surprised to then see Sanders wearing them on the campaign trail. FYI, they're made from repurposed wool sweaters, fleece lined, she has an Etsy store, but she's all sold out after the meme madness yesterday.
