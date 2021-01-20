- The SFMTA Board approved a group of changes to the Better Market Street plan that represent a lot of disappointment, especially for cyclists. The revised plan, as revealed last fall, no longer includes a dedicated bike lane, and it reflects the agency's budget woes. [Chronicle]
- Evacuation orders were lifted today in the area of the Panther and Freedom fires in Santa Cruz County, following wind-whipped fires that broke out Monday night and Tuesday morning. [CBS SF]
- A couple hundred left-wing, anti-police and antifa protesters took to the streets in Portland and smashed up a Democratic Party headquarters, with one banner saying "We don't want Biden, we want REVENGE." [New York Times]
- A GoFundMe has been launched to help fund continued searching for the 12-year-old Fremont boy, Arunay Pruthi, who was swept out to sea in Half Moon Bay on Monday, and whose remains have not been found. [CBS SF]
- Ayesha Curry opened a new retail shop and coffee bar called Sweet July, an extension of her lifestyle magazine, in Oakland's Uptown this week. [Hoodline]
- As a person over 65, action star and former governor Arnold Schwarzenegger got his first vaccine shot today in front of the cameras. [CBS LA]
- A new era begins with the first White House press briefing with Press Secretary Jen Psaki. [CSPAN]
- In addition to a flurry of other executive orders, Biden rejoined the Paris Climate Agreement today. [New York Times]
- They may not be letting Joe Biden bring his Peloton bike into the White House because: Russian hackers. [ABC 7]
- Here's the full transcript of Biden's inaugural address. [NYT]
- Sad! The pro-Trump faction protesting at the state Capitol in Sacramento was far outnumbered by counter-protesters and law enforcement today. [Chronicle]
Photo: Claudia Lorusso