- A federal judge in Seattle declined Thursday to force Amazon Web Services to immediately reinstate right-wing social cesspit Parler. The judge said Parler presented no convincing evidence of a claim that Amazon had colluded with Twitter to shut down the upstart platform. [Associated Press]
- One suspect is in custody and another remains at large in a hit-and-run that happened in Milpitas on Monday afternoon that killed a seven-year-old on a bicycle. [KRON4]
- A man who was wanted in connection with homicides in Gilroy and Morgan Hill was shot and killed by police in San Jose on Thursday in the area of La Pala Drive and McKee Road. [ABC 7]
- Inmates at the Santa Clara County main jail are one week into a hunger strike in protest of lax COVID protocols and other unsanitary conditions. [Hoodline]
- A San Mateo County judge is delaying until April a status hearing on a new penalty-phase trial for convicted wife-murderer Scott Peterson. [Examiner]
- San Francisco may consider establishing a "drag laureate" role at City Hall, that would be some combination of honorarium and a nightlife advocacy role. [SFGate]
- Twitter has shut down the Twitter account of the Chinese Embassy in Washington over flippant comments that were made on it about Uighurs — the Muslim ethnic minority that the Chinese government has been accused of putting in concentration camps and forcing sterilization on. [Associated Press]
- Despite ongoing supply-chain issues, the City of San Francisco is setting a goal to vaccinate every resident by June 30. [Examiner]
- One neighborhood in Oakland has been hit with 19 power outages in the last two years. [ABC 7]
