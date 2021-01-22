- Nancy Pelosi will send the article of impeachment against Trump that was passed by the House last week to the Senate on Monday. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell still wants to delay the Senate trial to sometime in February, while others want to move more quickly. [Associated Press]
- Expect scattered showers throughout the day today. The small storm moving through the Bay Area will clear overnight and make way for another on Sunday, and another next week. [Chronicle]
- Police in Brentwood are seeking more possible victims of sexual assault by Carlos Gonzalez, a 35-year-old Hercules man who was the manager of multiple Bay Area locations of Chipotle. In December, Gonzalez was arrested on suspicion of sex crimes against a minor, a male juvenile who had been his employee. [CBS SF]
- The new year has not gotten off to a great start in Oakland in terms of violent crime, with 11 homicides already just 22 days into the year. [NBC Bay Area]
- Meth-head Napa couple Sara Lynn Krueger and Ryan Scott Warner, convicted in the 2014 torture death of Krueger's three-year-old daughter, Kayleigh Slusher, are having to be re-sentenced after an appeals court found that there was not evidence that the torture was done with the intent to kill. [CBS SF]
- The Senate this morning confirmed Lloyd Austin as the first Black secretary of defense in a 93-2 vote. [New York Times]
- The family of late California labor leader Cesar Chavez was surprised and delighted to find that a bust of Chavez is now on display in the Oval Office. [NBC Bay Area]
- Comedian Dave Chappelle has canceled two shows in Austin this weekend after he tested positive for COVID-19. [Associated Press]
Photo: Getty Images