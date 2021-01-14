- Mayor London Breed announced her pick to replace Naomi Kelly, who resigned this week as city administrator amid a federal corruption probe. Former District 4 supervisor and current SF Assessor-Recorder Carmen Chu is the nominee, and Kelly's last day is February 1. [ABC 7]
- Governor Gavin Newsom has mobilized 1,000 members of the California National Guard to protect the state Capitol ahead of what may be a contentious few days leading up to the inauguration. Also, chain-link fence has gone up around the Capitol, and the CHP is refusing to issue permits for demonstrations in the area. [ABC 7]
- Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is already hedging on the banning of Donald Trump from the platform. "I do not celebrate or feel pride in our having to ban @realDonaldTrump from Twitter, or how we got here," he tweeted. "After a clear warning we’d take this action, we made a decision with the best information we had based on threats to physical safety both on and off Twitter. Was this correct?" Oh do fuck off, @jack. [NBC Bay Area]
- There were major BART delays on Thursday due to police activity at Pleasant Hill Station and a simultaneous equipment problem at 24th Street/Mission Station. [CBS SF]
- In a largely symbolic gesture, days after the Alameda County DA announced no charges would be filed against former BART Police officer Anthony Pirone — who was seen instigating the events that led to the 2009 shooting death of Oscar Grant — the BART Board of Directors passed a resolution urging the DA to file charges. [Examiner]
- Right as COVID vaccination appointments were coming available for seniors over the age of 75, Sutter Health's entire website crashed under the pressure. [Mercury News]
- After decades of argument with the community, UC Berkeley just removed hundreds of fire-prone eucalyptus trees along Claremont Avenue in the Oakland hills, in an effort to create a fire break and protect the road in the event of a fire. [Berkeleyside]
- A new opinion piece calls out the "shame" of the Giants and the fact that they laid off 10% of their workforce last year while principal owner Charles B. Johnson donated millions to egregiously awful Republican congressional candidates, including QAnon sympathizer Lauren Boebert. [Mercury News]
- President-elect Joe Biden unveiled a $1.9 trillion recovery and stimulus plan that includes another $1,400 check to working Americans, as well as funds to get 100 million vaccines distributed in his first 100 days in office. [Associated Press]
