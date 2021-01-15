- A hacker scraped Parler of all its posts and data before Amazon took it offline, so that law enforcement can use it. The site was not securely built, and a female hacker who goes by donk_enby says she was able scrape 57 terabytes of data — including metadata on photos — in a matter of hours. [VICE]
- Thankfully we don't live in a fascist/extremist republic just yet: A new ABC News/Washington Post poll finds that 9 out 10 Americans disapprove of storming the Capitol, and over 70 percent say Trump played a role in it. Also, 56 percent say he should be tried and barred from holding office ever again. [ABC News]
- Like New York hospitals did in the spring, Santa Clara County hospitals are using refrigerated trailers as temporary morgues as COVID deaths pile up. [ABC7]
- A domestic dispute in Oakland led to a shooting Wednesday night in which a woman allegedly shot a man after he used a gun to break out the windows of her car. [CBS SF]
- A suspect is being sought in connection with a sexual assault of a 24-year-old woman who was out walking in South San Francisco on Tuesday. [KRON4]
- The BART Police Department is expanding is progressive policing program and hiring 20 crisis intervention specialists along with 10 other unarmed police ambassadors. [ABC 7]
- California does not look likely to reach its goal of 1.5 million vaccinations by the end of the day Friday. [KTVU]
- The FBI is investigating 37 people in connection with the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. [New York Times]
