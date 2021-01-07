- Talk of removing President Trump via the 25th Amendment leads to questions about how the process would actually work. In actuality, given the timeline laid out in the amendment, Pence would likely just serve in an acting capacity as president until the clock runs out on Trump's term, without formally completing the process of removal. [Washington Post]
- Between DC Police and Capitol Police, 82 arrests were made on Wednesday, but the vast majority of the charges are minor. 63 people were arrested for curfew violations, 25 for unlawful entry, and only one single person was arrested for defacing property and assaulting an officer. [ABC 7]
- A boost in Tesla's stock price has made Elon Musk the richest man in the world (on paper). Musk had a net worth of $188.5 billion as of Thursday morning, $1.5 billion more than the next richest man, Jeff Bezos. [Bloomberg]
- Bay Area ICU bed availability has fallen to 3.5%, and remains at 0% statewide. [Chronicle]
- The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board is urging Trump to resign to avoid a second impeachment. [New York Times]
- One of the members of Congress who objected to the certification of Biden's win yesterday, Jake LaTurner of Kansas, has tested positive for COVID-19. [New York Times]
- A 19-year-old woman was injured in a shooting early Thursday in Silver Terrace. [CBS SF]
- The guy seen in the photo looting Nancy Pelosi's lectern at the Capitol has been identified as a Florida man. [Miami Herald]
- A vandal ripped all the branches off of two cherry blossom trees outside the Japanese Cultural Center in Japantown. [Hoodline]
- San Francisco's oldest restaurant, Tadich Grill, has gotten a financial lifeline to survive via a fund from sports website Barstool Sports — $31,000 per month. [Chronicle]
- San Francisco's city-owned summer camp in the Sierra, Camp Mather, will remain closed for the summer of 2021 as it did last year. [Examiner]
Photo: Japanese Cultural & Community Center of Northern California/Facebook