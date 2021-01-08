- A Capitol Police officer, Brian D. Sicknick, died Thursday night due to injuries he suffered while engaging with rioters on Wednesday. The exact nature of his injuries were not revealed, but Sicknick reportedly collapsed after returning to his division office on Wednesday and was hospitalized. [Washington Post]
- A group of protesters, organized by the group Refuse Fascism, marched through San Francisco Thursday night calling for Trump's immediate removal. They also expressed outrage for the contrast in how law enforcement treated the mostly white mob, compared to Black Lives Matter protesters last summer. [NBC Bay Area]
- Delusional as ever, Trump has been, according to multiple sources, isolated and rage-filled in the White House since Wednesday afternoon, continuing to insist he didn't lose the election and "psychologically fragile." One Republican in frequent contact with the White House says, "He is alone. He is mad King George." [Washington Post]
- Across California, nurses are getting stretched thin similarly to how nurses were during the first COVID surge in New York City last spring, as ratios of patients to nurses rise. California is the only state that has a law mandating only two patients per nurse in ICUs, but waivers have been issued to allow for three patients per nurse, and six patients per nurse in acute care. [Associated Press]
- Two funeral homes in Daly City and Colma say they are operating at triple their previous capacity due to a surge in COVID deaths, and they're thankful they expanded their capacity back in the spring. [ABC 7]
- The U.S. topped 4,000 COVID deaths in one day for the first time on Thursday. [Associated Press]
- Peninsula Congresswoman Jackie Speier issued a statement Friday saying she would be joining her colleagues in calling for an immediate impeachment. [KRON4]
- The Monterey County District Attorney has shut down Aloha Coffee and Cafe following multiple violations of the county's face-covering requirement, and the owners now have to reapply for their food-service permit. [CBS SF]
Photo: SFRefuseFascism/Twitter