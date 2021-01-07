- With his own Twitter account locked for 12 hours or longer, Trump for the first time acknowledged his loss in November in a statement posted to Twitter by his social media director early Thursday. "Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th," he said. [Associated Press]
- Trump supporters also mobilized in smaller groups at state capitols around the nation on Wednesday, including in Sacramento, where Gov. Gavin Newsom canceled a COVID briefing and where "physical altercations" broke out between Trump supporters and counter-protesters. [New York Times]
- A total of four people died in the siege in D.C., with three suffering undisclosed medical emergencies in addition to the woman who was shot by Capitol Police. [Associated Press]
- Peninsula Congresswoman Jackie Speier described the siege from inside the House chamber saying, "It was as if we were in a banana republic and not the United States of America." [ABC 7]
- Multiple Republican members of Congress from California helped enable what happened in D.C. yesterday, and they objected to certifying Biden's win in a show of theater to telegraph to their supporters that they're still Trumpists. [Chronicle]
- A 3.1M earthquake rattled East San Jose early Thursday, centered near Alum Rock. [NBC Bay Area]
- A recently elected Republican in West Virginia's State House of Delegates, Derrick Evans, was seen on video donning a helmet and joining rioters who breached the Capitol yesterday. [KRON4]
- The last time a meaningful amount of snow blanketed the Bay Area, on February 5, 1976, a Chronicle photographer chartered a plane and shot a bunch of stunning images that are published in full now for the first time. [Chronicle]
Photo: Landry Gapangwa