- Amidst the insane and idiotic circus brought by Trump supporters in in Washington today, there were two bright spots: Democrats secured control of the Senate, and Joe Biden nominated Merrick Garland to be his AG. Garland was of course Obama's nominee to take Scalia's seat on the Supreme Court nearly five years ago, but that nomination was never given a hearing by the McConnell-controlled Senate, and today McConnell becomes Minority Leader following two Democrats winning in Georgia runoffs. [Chronicle / New York Times]
- As of about 6 p.m. Eastern Time, the sergeant-at-arms of the Capitol declared the building secure, but many members of Congress remained in shelter for a while after that. [New York Times]
- The woman who was shot after being among a group that breached the Capitol Building has died, and D.C. Metro police are leading the investigation into the shooting. [Associated Press]
- The Republican Senators who had suggested they would sign on with a House effort to call to question the Electoral College results appear they will no longer press their objections or due Trump's bidding — but that could change. [The Hill]
- Among the things vandalized and looted by Trump supporters at the Capitol was, of course, Nancy Pelosi's office. [New York Times]
- Calls are rising for the invocation of the 25th Amendment, or for a quick impeachment before Trump is scheduled to leave office in two weeks. [New York Times]
- The SFPD arrested two suspects Monday night, Donald Scobie, 24, and Jazlyn Possie, 21, who were in a car that allegedly sped away from the scene of a shooting in the Western Addition that injured a 26-year-old man. [Examiner]
- BART's Fleet of the Future cars are apparently causing three times as many service delays as the old ones, and spending more time in the repair shop. [Chronicle]
- 64-year-old San Mateo deli Esposto’s Delicatessen is closing for good due to a rent hike and lost revenue. [San Mateo Daily Journal]
