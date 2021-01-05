- Almost no one in California is getting the flu so far this season, likely thanks to COVID precautions. Doctors around the state say they are finding barely any flu infections as they give thousands of patients combination flu/COVID tests in emergency rooms, and this is the time of year they would typically see an uptick. [ABC 7]
- Two South Bay doctors pleaded guilty on Monday to conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, in a scheme involving a faulty COVID finger-prick test. The doctors have agreed to testify against Mark Schena, the founder of Arrayit Corporation of Sunnyvale, who allegedly used their medical licenses to bill Medi-Cal for reimbursements for tests for patients they had never seen. [ABC 7]
- Troy McAlister, the man accused in the fatal hit-and-run in SoMa last week, faced a possible life sentence under California's three-strikes law, but instead he was released for time served last spring under a deal with DA Boudin's office. [Chronicle]
- Two rare tornadoes touched down in Northern California on Monday amid a storm in Tehama County, between Chico and Redding, causing some power line damage. [Chronicle]
- The Google/Alphabet Union announced Monday has already doubled in size to around 400 employees. [SF Business Times]
- A small group of business owners rallied in the rain outside City Hall on Monday to protest the ongoing stay-at-home order that is hurting their businesses. [KRON4]
- Napa County is planning to turn its fairgrounds into a mass vaccination site. [CBS SF]
- An internet-famous duck couple seen around Oakland's Lake Merritt has been given a new home at an animal shelter to treat their injuries. [Hoodline]
- Onetime Bond girl and That 70s Show star Tanya Roberts has indeed died, contrary to a bizarre retraction of the Sunday death announcement that came on Monday. [TMZ]
Photo: Eric Ward