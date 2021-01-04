- A mysterious $500,000 donation came in to a campaign to recall Gavin Newsom as governor. The donation, from an Orange County-based shell company, is now the focus of a lawsuit that alleges the company or whoever is behind it may be trying to evade campaign finance laws. [Chronicle]
- The two children swept out to sea from a beach in Jenner over the weekend are now presumed dead. The children's ages have been revised to 4 and 7, and their father drowned while trying to save them. [KTVU]
- An 18-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after a carjacker shot him and took his vehicle Saturday night in San Francisco’s Ingleside Heights neighborhood. [Examiner]
- One 35-year-old man was killed a 21-year-old was injured in three separate shootings in Gilroy over the weekend. [CBS SF]
- Rents in San Francisco ended the year down 27% from December 2019. [Apartment List]
- The New Yorker has a new piece about why San Francisco, and the Bay Area, are models in fighting a pandemic. [New Yorker]
- UCSF is pledging to build 1,260 housing units — about 500 of them designated affordable — as part of its project to rebuild its Parnassus Heights campus over the next decade. [Hoodline]
- Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the Proud Boys, was arrested in Washington, D.C. on suspicion of burning a Black Lives Matter banner torn from a church. [New York Times]
- Contrary to earlier reports over the weekend, 65-year-old former Bond girl and That 70s Show star Tanya Roberts is still alive. [Associated Press]
