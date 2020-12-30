That song "What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?" takes on some new and wistful meaning this year since most of us who are single didn't manage to snag a quarantine boyfriend or girlfriend in time, and dating has been mostly out of the question. You could ask someone you're flirting with what they're doing on Thursday night, even if it is "early in the game" of your courtship, but is it really safe to hang out indoors?

Whether you've got plans with your pod, or your significant other, or just a bottle of bourbon, there are some unique things being offered by local restaurants, museums, and even one theater that you could consider for a treat-yo-self kind of NYE.

Below, six ideas for giving yourself a New Year's that will go down in the books, and after which you'll hopefully be less hungover than you usually would be, because there's nowhere to go and no one keeping you up late.

Order Fancy Takeout from SPQR

Photo: SPQR/Instagram

Lots of New Year's Eve meal-kit options at local restaurants had earlier cutoff times for orders, but SPQR still has slots available for Thursday and a menu that includes a la carte cold appetizers like smoked salmon crespelle ($65 for two) and caviar on toast ($120), as well as handmade pastas like squid ink-striped crab triangoli ($48 for two), and mains like porchetta-style pork shoulder ($68 for two). Check it all out on Tock.

The Speakeasy's Virtual New Year's Party — with Truffle Shuffle

Photo courtesy of The Speakeasy

The immersive theater experience that no one has gotten to have since early in 2020, The Speakeasy in North Beach, is coming back alive in virtual form Thursday night. And this time it's in partnership with SF-based Truffle Shuffle — a company specializing in sourcing, importing, and selling truffles, that here is serving as caterer with New Year's Eve at-home celebration kits. The kits feature caviar (your choice of salmon or sturgeon), noise-makers, hand streamers, charcuterie, cheese, canapes, cocktail mixers, and optional truffles — and all you have to do is add the booze and Champagne. Ticket packages with the celebration kits start at $95 and go up with luxury add-ons, including golden osetra caviar and fresh winter white truffles. The show, meanwhile, includes a series of breakout rooms including a fortune teller, a musician, a "flapper chat" and a drag advice room, and then the Vaudeville show kicks off with emcee Eddie, tap dancers, and various specialty acts that you can watch from home. See more here.

Cater Your Home Bar Courtesy of Blackbird

Blackbird has been running a "bottle shop" for months now, in addition to serving drinks outside while they were allowed to until early December. For New Year's Eve, in addition to their usual bottled cocktail offerings, they've got a special NYE cocktail kit ($60) that includes a bottle of Prosecco and ingredients for three different cocktails. You can also opt for full-size bottles of booze, large-format beers, and bottles of wine. See more here.

Throw Some Money at Drag Queens (and Watch a Show)

A bunch of Rupaul queens are getting together virtually for a BIG SHOW on Thursday night. And while some of them have managed to make some coin this year via drive-in events, it's hard out there for a performing queen in a pandemic. So here's your chance to throw some dollars at Bob the Drag Queen, Alaska Thunderfuck, Miz Cracker, Trixie Mattel, Jinkx Monsoon, and more. Tickets start at $49 for access to just the virtual show featuring 16 queens, but other "VIP" options go from $80 to $499 include access to virtual chat-room pre- and after-parties with a few of the queens, as well as other perks. Tickets here.

Watch an Intimate Show with Bob Weir and Friends

Grateful Dead legend Bob Weir is doing a virtual New Year's concert out of TRI Studios in San Rafael, along with Don Was, Jay Lane, Jeff Chimenti, Greg Leisz, and The Wolf Pack. There's merch available to commemorate the night, there'll be a well-accompanied countdown to midnight, and tickets are just $20.

Attend a Virtual Version of Misfit Cabaret's New Year's Bash at DNA

DNA Lounge has been doing online-only performances for months now, and for NYE, Misfit Cabaret is doing a live webcast that includes comedians, drag queens, music and more. It's hosted by emcee Kat Robichaud with her Darling Misfits band, and it features performances by Brendan Getzell, Jonbenet Butterbuns, Jet Noir, Christine Lee, Honey Mahogany, and Polly and Peter. This one's free, though donations are encouraged!

Top Photo: Karolina Grabowska