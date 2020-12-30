It's time, in these last remaining hours of 2020, to take in DJ Earworm's "United States of Pop" mashup — a yearly tradition, and one more way to nail shut the coffin on this abominable year.

DJ Earworm, a.k.a. Jordan Roseman, was once a fixture around the SF club scene, and has since relocated to L.A. Earlier this week, SFist posted his 50-year medley of pop songs from 1970 to 1920. And now, we have his annual mashup of the year's top 25 pop hits — always a feat of technical mashup brilliance.

Even though this was a year that the music died — at least in terms of live shows and festivals — Taylor Swift still found time to write and record two albums, Doja Cat came into her own and won Best New Artist at the VMAs, and pop stations played The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" on repeat every 10 to 15 minutes.

Here's how it sounded to DJ Earworm, condensed into 3 minutes and 17 seconds. (Tracklist below — and, P.S., the old bearded man dancing is Australian singer-songwriter Tones and I in drag.)

2020's United States of Pop tracks

24Kgoldn and Iann Dior - Mood

Ariana Grande - Positions

Billie Eilish - Everything I Wanted

BTS - Dynamite

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion - Wap

Dababy and Roddy Ricch - Rockstar

Dan featuring Shay and Justin Bieber - 10000 Hours

Doja Cat - Say So

Drake - Toosie Slide

Drake and Lil Durk - Laugh Now Cry Later

Dua Lipa - Don't Start Now

Future and Drake - Life Is Good

Gabby Barrett - I Hope

Harry Styles - Adore You

Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar

Jack Harlow - Whats Poppin

Jawsh 685 and Jason DeRulo - Savage Love (laxed - siren beat)

Justin Bieber and Quavo - Intentions

Lady GaGa and Ariana Grande - Rain On Me

Lewis Capaldi - Before You Go

Maren Morris - The Bones

Megan Thee Stallion - Savage

Roddy Ricch - The Box

The Weeknd - Blinding Lights

Tones and I - Dance Monkey