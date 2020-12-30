It's time, in these last remaining hours of 2020, to take in DJ Earworm's "United States of Pop" mashup — a yearly tradition, and one more way to nail shut the coffin on this abominable year.
DJ Earworm, a.k.a. Jordan Roseman, was once a fixture around the SF club scene, and has since relocated to L.A. Earlier this week, SFist posted his 50-year medley of pop songs from 1970 to 1920. And now, we have his annual mashup of the year's top 25 pop hits — always a feat of technical mashup brilliance.
Even though this was a year that the music died — at least in terms of live shows and festivals — Taylor Swift still found time to write and record two albums, Doja Cat came into her own and won Best New Artist at the VMAs, and pop stations played The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" on repeat every 10 to 15 minutes.
Here's how it sounded to DJ Earworm, condensed into 3 minutes and 17 seconds. (Tracklist below — and, P.S., the old bearded man dancing is Australian singer-songwriter Tones and I in drag.)
2020's United States of Pop tracks
24Kgoldn and Iann Dior - Mood
Ariana Grande - Positions
Billie Eilish - Everything I Wanted
BTS - Dynamite
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion - Wap
Dababy and Roddy Ricch - Rockstar
Dan featuring Shay and Justin Bieber - 10000 Hours
Doja Cat - Say So
Drake - Toosie Slide
Drake and Lil Durk - Laugh Now Cry Later
Dua Lipa - Don't Start Now
Future and Drake - Life Is Good
Gabby Barrett - I Hope
Harry Styles - Adore You
Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar
Jack Harlow - Whats Poppin
Jawsh 685 and Jason DeRulo - Savage Love (laxed - siren beat)
Justin Bieber and Quavo - Intentions
Lady GaGa and Ariana Grande - Rain On Me
Lewis Capaldi - Before You Go
Maren Morris - The Bones
Megan Thee Stallion - Savage
Roddy Ricch - The Box
The Weeknd - Blinding Lights
Tones and I - Dance Monkey