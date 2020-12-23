- Twitter wants to wipe the followers of the White House accounts, event though it did not do this when they were handed from Obama to Trump, and the Biden team is pissed. "Twitter’s reluctance to transfer millions of followers from the Trump Administration to the Biden Administration unnecessarily politicizes what otherwise should be a routine transfer of communication from one administration to the next," said the transition team in a statement. [CBS SF]
- SF Supervisor Matt Haney proposed legislation Tuesday for a recovery fund for the city's entertainment industry. Details about the fund are slim, but it will be discussed in committee in January. [NBC Bay Area]
- A one-alarm fire that started with a back deck barbecue displaced an unknown number of residents in a Potrero Hill apartment building. The fire happened at 666 Vermont Street and started around 1 p.m. Wednesday. [Chronicle]
- Street Media, the parent company of LA Weekly, Irvine Weekly, and, as of yesterday, what's left of New York City’s Village Voice, has curiously just decided to purchase the Marina Times. [SF Weekly]
- Bay Area gift-shippers and package-receivers are experiencing some serious delays with the U.S. Postal Service as well as UPS and FedEx. [Chronicle]
- Some battle between wholesalers and fishermen is creating a dearth of Dungeness crab around the Bay Area for Christmas. [Eater]
- A person who went to work sick is being blamed for seeding two separate COVID outbreaks in Oregon — and seven people died as a result of one of them. [CNN]
- The city is doing another pop-up COVID testing site in the Mission — open Wednesday and Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. [Examiner]
- Where local writers (including yours truly) had some great takeout in the past nine months. [Eater]
- Find some fancy takeout for you and yours on New Year's Eve — and help support local restaurants in the process. [Hoodline]
- Trump pardoned another 26 people today, including Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner's dad. [CNN / New York Times]
Photo: Darwin Bell