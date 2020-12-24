- UCSF has run out of the first batch of doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, and they have moved on to inoculating healthcare workers with the Moderna vaccine. The switchover has raised questions about how well the hospital is tracking who's getting which vaccine, for when the time comes for their second doses. [CBS SF]
- The California Supreme Court has rejected a challenge by Attorney General Xavier Becerra and letting a murder prosecution continue against a meth addict whose child was stillborn. The case stands on a 1970 California law that allows murder charges for acts that endanger an unborn fetus, and the woman admitted to using meth days before giving birth when she was eight and a half months pregnant. [Chronicle]
- A 34-year-old Santa Rosa man is in custody after a SWAT standoff following an incident involving a knife and the police. [CBS SF]
- The Board of Supervisors has introduced legislation to create a lifeline for Chinatown restaurants by way of a $1.9 million fund — so it's possible that Far East Cafe is not for-certain doomed. [NBC Bay Area]
- A taxicab caravan through downtown SF on Wednesday was a protest over the increasing worthlessness of taxi medallions, and the loans that the SF Federal Credit Union extended for drivers to purchase them a decade ago. [Examiner]
- Tahoe area officials are pushing for Airbnb to stop vacation rentals in the area during the holidays. [Chronicle]
- A British man who contracted COVID-19 in March and spent eight months in the hospital, partly on a ventilator, has been released from the hospital and is headed home. [KTRK]
