San Francisco police came across the scene of an apparent homicide inside a North Beach apartment building Friday afternoon, leading to the arrest of a yet-named male suspect.

According to KPIX, multiple SF police units descended outside a building in the 1800 block of Powell Streets around noon yesterday to contend with a suspected homicide — that left one woman dead. Officers received a report of an alleged domestic violence incident around 11:30 a.m., which prompted police to enter the apartment; on-site officers then discovered the apparent homicide after entering.

The unnamed woman — who was found "not breathing and unconscious" — was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have also added that a man has since been arrested in relationship with the suspected homicide.

The local news outlet notes that the San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the victim; SF police have yet to release any more information on the incident.

If this death is found to be the result of a homicide, it would mark the 46th one of this year — surpassing 2019's total by five. However, SF's overall violent crime rate has been trending downward this year compared to 2019, especially since the pandemic began in mid-March.

Related: Burglaries, Arsons, and Car Thefts Are All Up Significantly in SF Over Last Year

Uptick In Gang Violence on Both Sides of Bay Brings SF's Homicide Count to 45

Image: Unsplash via David von Diemar