- Friday was the start of SF enacting its mandatory 10-day quarantine for those traveling outside of the Bay Area — and SFO employees are making sure incoming travelers are aware of it. “Our goal is that people may be coming from places where the health requirement is different," said Dough Yakel, a spokesperson for the airport, adding later "we want to inform those people arriving in SFO about what's expected in may vary by county in the Bay Area.” [ABC7]
- Some San Francisco City officials are pushing back against the ban on outdoor dining. District 6 Supervisor Matt Haney was one of the members of the Board of Supervisor who, during an emergency hearing Friday, called on the state to be more transparent about the reasons behind the ban — and to urged them to consider reopening it as soon as possible. [KRON4]
- A yellow-headed Amazon — which is a species native to parts of Mexico and northern Central America — was spotted casually kicking it back with a flock of crows in Oakland this week. [NBC Bay Area]
- Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf announced Friday that a growing budget shortfall needs to be addressed immediately; this will likely result in pay cuts to City leadership and an "immediate hiring freeze" has also been put in effect. [ABC7]
- A small mini mart will be held at the Mission District's Mission Bowling Club today (from 4:00 p.m. to 8 p.m.) and Sunday (from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.); customers can expect an array of home decor, body products, and other goods that may make for good last-minute holiday gifts. [Mission Local]
- Crispy-skinned lechon still remains a Christam meal must-serve. [Eater SF]
- Congressional talks about the $1T COVID-19 economic relief package are continuing today; the package is still expected to include a "$300-per-week bonus" federal unemployment benefit and direct payouts of up to “$600 to [certain] individuals.” [Associated Press]
