- An Oakland man believed to be related to a series of armed robberies drove into the San Francisco Bay after alluding authorities. The high-speed chase ended in a truly Hollywood-like ending after Webster Johnson, the assumed suspect in a string of local robberies drove into the San Francisco Bay earlier this week; Johnson is facing multiple charges including "attempted murder, accessory, robbery, felony evading, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and assault with a deadly weapon." [KPIX]
- Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine — the second of its kind to receive "emergency use" authorization — has started shipping out. [TIME]
- Mission Bowling Club's holiday mini-market continues today from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. — so be sure to stop by and purchase holiday ornaments, all while supporting local artisans. [Mission Local]
- Three individuals were shot in separate shootings early Friday night and Saturday morning in Oakland. [East Bay Times]
- An evening shooting transpired at the Great Mall in Milpitas around 5:30 after an apparent “self-inflicted” gunshot; all those who had taken shelter during the incident were evacuated by 9:36 p.m. but on-site authorities. [ABC7]
- San Francisco's "Tree Twins," a female duo decked out in illuminated Christmas tree costumes, continue to spread holiday cheer across the city. [SFGate]
- It appears that a $900B COVID-19 relief package will be approved by Congress by Monday, which will see $600 stimulus check payments and weekly financial assistance to those facing unemployment. [CNN]
Image: Courtesy of Unsplash via Freddie Collins