- Dr. Sara Cody, the health officer and public health director for Santa Clara County and one of the most respected health officers in the country, got choked up while speaking to the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, saying, "We are in very bad shape here." Dr. Cody said the county had recorded 24 COVID deaths in one day and over 1,000 new cases, and said, "We have very dark days ahead." [YouTube]
- In accepting Biden's nomination to be Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg talked about watching Senator Trent Lott condemn an openly gay nominee of then-President Bill Clinton's — San Francisco philanthropist James Hormel — to be ambassador to Luxembourg. "I watched that story, and I learned something about some of the limits that exist in this country when it comes to who is allowed to belong," Buttigieg said. "But just as important, I saw how those limits could be challenged." [New York Times]
- Federal agents announced the bust of a family drug ring based in the East Bay that's accused of selling tens of thousands of dollars of fentanyl and other drugs in the Tenderloin. [Chronicle]
- There's a glitch in Trump's plan to live full time at Mar-a-Lago: He promised his Palm Beach neighbors in a 1993 change-of-use agreement that the property would be a social club and not a residence. [New York Times]
- A COVID-19 outbreak is ongoing at two jails in Contra Costa County, the Martinez Detention Facility and the West Contra Costa Detention Facility in Richmond. [KTVU]
- A two-alarm fire in West Oakland this afternoon damaged two buildings and displaced nine people. [CBS SF]
- A fire on Tuesday damaged popular Parkside sports bar Underdogs Too. [Eater]
- Despite winning Prop 22, delivery apps are raising their service fees to consumer statewide. [Broke-Ass Stuart]
- Also, tonight starting at 6 p.m., Broke-Ass Stuart (Schuffman) himself is celebrating his 40th birthday with a roast you can tune into online. [Broke-Ass Stuart]
Photo: countyofsantaclara/Instagram